Central Hospital of Bowie holds ribbon cutting

Residents are celebrating the opening of the Central Hospital of Bowie.

Saturday a ribbon cutting was held for the facility that closed at the end of 2015, before being purchased by The Hashmi Group.

People enjoyed lunch, cake, and a raising of the American Flag before the ribbon was cut.

Faraz Hashmi, C.E.O. of the hospital, said it is bigger than just having available health care in Bowie.

"There are so many different aspects to what a hospital brings to a community," Hashmi said. "You bring jobs, you bring in the economic growth factor, and, most importantly, you bring in great access to health care."

Hashmi said he wants the community to feel like it is their facility and that they plan to offer the highest quality of health care to the people they serve.

He added they want feedback from the community to help them grow.

Central Hospital of Bowie has been open since April 6th.

