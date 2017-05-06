Many show up for Crusin' Nocona

Texoma residents and people from a far took part in the car festivities Saturday in Nocona.

Many classic and custom cars began being auctioned off Saturday morning and it continued into the afternoon.

There was also a car show throughout the day that promised fun for the whole family.

Billy Gimmerman brought his family and was impressed.

"We like coming because it is a good variety of cars and the quality of cars are good," Gimmerman said. "And the people are fun. It is a fun place to come."

Gimmerman said last year was the first time he attended the event and his family decided to come back because of how welcoming the town was.

He even brought a couple of his cars to show off.

This was the fifth year of Crusin' Nocona and they said it continues to get bigger every year.

