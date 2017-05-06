HS diamond playoff scores and highlights: Saturday May 6 - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

HS diamond playoff scores and highlights: Saturday May 6

By Quinton Walter, Sports Anchor, Reporter
Connect
Vernon's Carolina Taylor gets a single in their 6-2 win over Mineral Wells. / Source: KAUZ Vernon's Carolina Taylor gets a single in their 6-2 win over Mineral Wells. / Source: KAUZ
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

HS Baseball

Reg. I-5A Bi-District

Chisholm Trail  1
#6 Rider           4
F/Gm 2

Rider wins series, 2-0

Reg. I-4A Bi-District

Graham       10
Brownwood  3
F/Gm 2

Graham wins series, 2-0

#2 Ab. Wylie  11
Vernon           2 - Watch highlights here!
F/Gm 2

Ab. Wylie wins series, 2-0

Sweetwater  2
Burkburnett  1
Final

Sweetwater wins series, 1-0

Reg. I-3A

Holliday          7 - Watch highlights on the right!
Breckenridge  2
F/Gm 2

Holliday wins series, 2-0

Reg. II-2A

Seymour         0
#1 Muenster  19
F/5/Gm 2

Muenster wins series, 2-0

Archer City     0 - Watch highlights here!
#11 Lindsay  11
F/Gm 2

Lindsay wins series, 2-0 

Alvord   11
Petrolia  10 - Watch highlights here!
F/8/Gm 2

HS Softball

Reg. I-4A Area Rd

Graham     5
Alvarado    4
F/Gm 3

Graham wins series, 2-1

Vernon            6 - Watch highlights above!
Mineral Wells  2
F/Gm 2

Vernon wins series, 2-0

Reg. I-2A Area Rd

#6 Petrolia  2
Mason        1
F/Gm 2

Petrolia wins series, 2-0

Archer City  4
Ozona           0
F/Gm 2

Archer City wins series, 2-0
 

Copyright 2017 KAUZ Sports All Rights Reserved

Powered by Frankly