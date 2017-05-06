Early voting results: Wichita County May election - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Early voting results: Wichita County May election

By Danielle Malagarie, Reporter, Weekend Anchor
WICHITA COUNTY, TX (KAUZ) -

Early Voting Results Wichita County

Proposition, Vote For 1 ($70 million Wichita County Jail Bond)

For- 1,343    57.27%

Against- 1,002    42.73%

County Assistance District, Vote For 1

For- 119    42.35%

Against- 162    57.65%

City of Burkburnett Commissioners, Vote For 3

Don Hardy 301    26.59%

Ted Kwas 240    21.20%

Randy Brewster 271    23.94%

Bill Lindenborn 320    28.27%

City Council, Place 1, Vote For 1

Larry Hayes 54    25.35%

Tim Sheppard 159    74.65%

City Council, Place 3, Vote For 1

Deborah J. Dyer 199    100.00%

City Council, Place 5, Vote For 1

Sherrie Williams 188    100.00%

Trustee, Place 6, Vote For 1

Steve Fairchild 220    61.28%

Cherrie Bradberry 139    38.72%

Trustee, Place 7, Vote For 1

Jeff Rhoades 342     100.00%

