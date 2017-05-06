Archer City May election unofficial results - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Archer City May election unofficial results

By Danielle Malagarie, Reporter, Weekend Anchor
Unofficial results for the City of Archer City's General Election.

City Council:

Race/Name                   Absentee                                 Early Voting                          Election Day            Total 

Chris Brandt                       1                                              11                                       6                         18

Zachary Beck                     5                                              47                                     44                        96

Debra Haehn                     8                                              52                                       45                       105

Gregg Miller                       6                                              53                                       36                        95

                                                               

*Three seats open.

This is an Unofficial Tabulation of the election results.  The Official Canvass of the election will be conducted at 8:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 11, 2016 at a Special Called Meeting at City Hall located at 118 S. Sycamore, Archer City, Texas.

