Archer City May election unofficial results

Unofficial results for the City of Archer City's General Election.

City Council:

Race/Name Absentee Early Voting Election Day Total

Chris Brandt 1 11 6 18

Zachary Beck 5 47 44 96

Debra Haehn 8 52 45 105

Gregg Miller 6 53 36 95

*Three seats open.

This is an Unofficial Tabulation of the election results. The Official Canvass of the election will be conducted at 8:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 11, 2016 at a Special Called Meeting at City Hall located at 118 S. Sycamore, Archer City, Texas.

