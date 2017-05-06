Wichita County May election results - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Wichita County May election results

By Danielle Malagarie, Reporter, Weekend Anchor
Connect

Wichita County $70 Million Jail Bond (Proposition 1)

For 1,995 57.36%

 Against 1,483 42.64% 

County Assistance District

For 140 43.75%

Against 180 56.25%

Copyright 2017 KAUZ All Rights Reserved

Powered by Frankly