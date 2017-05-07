Wichita County voters pass $70 million jail bond

Wichita County will be getting a new jail after the $70 million Jail Bond passed on Saturday.

The election results show the jail bond, known as proposition one, passed by about 500 votes.

For- 2,557 (55.45%)

Against- 2,054 (44.55%)

This means the county will be able to build a new jail and law enforcement center. The new facility will be located off 287 next to the current annex.

The new facility would have 672 direct supervision jail beds.

Copyright 2017 KAUZ All Rights Reserved