Alpha Warrior competition held at Sheppard Air force Base

By Danielle Malagarie, Reporter, Weekend Anchor
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

Some airmen at Sheppard Air Force Base fought to be called Alpha Warriors on Saturday.

The event is similar to the American Ninja Warrior TV show. Dozens of airmen participated in the Alpha Warrior competition.

They battled for the fastest time, taking on multiple events to showcase their strength, stamina and focus.

