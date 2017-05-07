Family and friends remember Terry Kraft - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Family and friends remember Terry Kraft

By Sarah Hines, Reporter, Weekend Anchor
Connect
WICHITA FALLS, TX -

Friends and family came together Sunday to remember their friend who lost his battle with cancer in April.

Terry Kraft was diagnosed with Sarcoma last summer.

After almost a year of battling, he was put into hospice care.

Sunday, friends and family held a benefit to raise money to help his wife and one year old son he left behind.

Kraft’s friends said, he was a light in everyone’s life.

“People called him bear and it's just when I think of bear, even though he's big he's just very cuddly,” said Jared Blakeman, a friend and former co-worker.  “Very friendly very loving guy and I just think out of this memorial and what we're doing today it's really to show the love back to his family just the love that he showed us.”

Thousands of dollars in gift cards and merchandise from businesses were donated to be part of a silent auction.

If you want to donate to the cause, click here.

