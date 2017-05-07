National pet adoption weekend wraps up Sunday

Sunday wraps up National Pet Adoption weekend and local rescues where out Sunday morning to spread the message of adoption.

One of the organizations is Emily’s Legacy, an organization that started in 2014.

They have been out with their dogs and cats up for adoption since Friday and want everyone to know what happens when you adopt.

“This means the world to us,” said Kimber Hopkins, President of Emily’s Legacy Rescue. “We can actually find families that want to welcome an animal into their home and to love it and provide it with what they need to and then it also opens up a foster for us to pull another from the city.”

As of Sunday morning, Emily’s Legacy had 8 total adoptions this weekend, with a couple more in the process.

