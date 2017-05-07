National pet adoption weekend wraps up Sunday - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

National pet adoption weekend wraps up Sunday

By Sarah Hines, Reporter, Weekend Anchor
Connect
WICHITA FALLS, TX -

Sunday wraps up National Pet Adoption weekend and local rescues where out Sunday morning to spread the message of adoption.

One of the organizations is Emily’s Legacy, an organization that started in 2014.

They have been out with their dogs and cats up for adoption since Friday and want everyone to know what happens when you adopt.
“This means the world to us,” said Kimber Hopkins, President of Emily’s Legacy Rescue.  “We can actually find families that want to welcome an animal into their home and to love it and provide it with what they need to and then it also opens up a foster for us to pull another from the city.”

As of Sunday morning, Emily’s Legacy had 8 total adoptions this weekend, with a couple more in the process.
 

  • News HeadlinesNewsMore>>

  • Nigeria leader meets Chibok girls, leaves for medical trip

    Nigeria leader meets Chibok girls, leaves for medical trip

    Sunday, May 7 2017 6:21 PM EDT2017-05-07 22:21:24 GMT
    Sunday, May 7 2017 6:21 PM EDT2017-05-07 22:21:24 GMT

    The April 2014 abduction by Boko Haram brought the extremist group's rampage in northern Nigeria to world attention and began years of worry and heartbreak for the families of the missing schoolgirls.

    The April 2014 abduction by Boko Haram brought the extremist group's rampage in northern Nigeria to world attention and began years of worry and heartbreak for the families of the missing schoolgirls.

  • Pro-EU Emmanuel Macron becomes France's youngest president

    Pro-EU Emmanuel Macron becomes France's youngest president

    Sunday, May 7 2017 6:21 PM EDT2017-05-07 22:21:15 GMT
    Sunday, May 7 2017 6:21 PM EDT2017-05-07 22:21:15 GMT

    The vote will help gauge the strength of global populism after the victories last year of a referendum to take Britain out of the EU and Donald Trump's U.S. presidential campaign.

    The vote will help gauge the strength of global populism after the victories last year of a referendum to take Britain out of the EU and Donald Trump's U.S. presidential campaign.

  • Trump: Australian health care system better than US

    Trump: Australian health care system better than US

    Sunday, May 7 2017 3:02 PM EDT2017-05-07 19:02:36 GMT
    Sunday, May 7 2017 3:02 PM EDT2017-05-07 19:02:36 GMT
    President Donald Trump praises Australia as having "better health care than we do.".
    President Donald Trump praises Australia as having "better health care than we do.".
    •   
Powered by Frankly