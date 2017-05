The start of this week looks very nice. Expect sunshine, with a little increase in cloud cover through Tuesday. Highs will stay in the 80s. A large storm system out west will finally move east late Wednesday and Wednesday night. Rain and storm chances will increase along and ahead of the dry line Wednesday afternoon and night. Some storms could be severe and Wednesday will be an Alert Day. We should cool off some toward the end of the week.

Ken Johnson, First Alert Chief Meteorologist