Today will be a nice carryover from the weekend with mostly sunny skies and warm temperatures. After a high of 90 in Wichita Falls Sunday, today's highs will be in the low 80s. Tuesday will be a similar day with a little more cloud cover and highs in the low 80s. Wednesday is a first alert weather day with the ingredients for severe thunderstorms returning to Texoma. There's a fair chance we'll see a few hail-producing storm in the area Wednesday afternoon and evening. This may be our only good chance of rain this week. The weekend with looking warm with a slight chance of storms Sunday.

John Cameron First Alert Meteorologist