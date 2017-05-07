Texas man's body found in trunk of car in Arkansas - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Texas man's body found in trunk of car in Arkansas

By Danielle Malagarie, Reporter, Weekend Anchor
MAGNET COVE, Arkansas (AP) -

Authorities say a Texas man has been found shot to death and his body left in the trunk of his car in Arkansas.

Hot Spring County Sheriff Mike Cash told reporters the man's body was found Saturday afternoon in the car in a wooded area near Magnet Cove, about 40 miles southwest of Little Rock.

Cash said the man appeared to have been shot to death and that a burned cloth was found stuffed in the fuel door with the gas cap removed.

The man's name was not released, but Cash said he was 64-years-old and from the Dallas suburb of Allen, Texas.

