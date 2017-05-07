Texas House Bill deadlines near

Thursday at midnight is the deadline for the House to pass bills that originate in the chamber. After that, it can only approve Senate bills or proposals that started in and cleared the House but were later passed by the Senate with modifications.



House lawmakers will work until 12 a.m. that night because anything they don't pass will die unless it can be attached to related legislation that's already advancing or live on through a similar proposal drafted in the Senate.



No bill is truly dead until the legislative session ends May 29 - but Thursday's deadline all-but dooms thousands of would-be laws.

