Texas House Bill deadlines near

By Danielle Malagarie, Reporter, Weekend Anchor
AUSTIN, TX (KAUZ) -

Thursday at midnight is the deadline for the House to pass bills that originate in the chamber. After that, it can only approve Senate bills or proposals that started in and cleared the House but were later passed by the Senate with modifications.
    
House lawmakers will work until 12 a.m. that night because anything they don't pass will die unless it can be attached to related legislation that's already advancing or live on through a similar proposal drafted in the Senate.
    
No bill is truly dead until the legislative session ends May 29 - but Thursday's deadline all-but dooms thousands of would-be laws.

  Family sues Texas officer, department in 15-year-old's death

    Monday, May 8 2017 1:12 AM EDT2017-05-08 05:12:34 GMT
    The family of a black 15-year-old teenager is suing the white police officer who shot and killed him, as well as the officer's suburban Dallas police department.

  Obama urges Congress to show 'courage' on health care

    Monday, May 8 2017 1:12 AM EDT2017-05-08 05:12:22 GMT
    Obama made no direct reference to Thursday's House vote to dismantle much of his health care law but declared that while it did not take courage to help the rich and powerful, it does require courage to help the sick and vulnerable.

  Nigeria leader meets Chibok girls, leaves for medical trip

    Monday, May 8 2017 1:11 AM EDT2017-05-08 05:11:59 GMT
    The April 2014 abduction by Boko Haram brought the extremist group's rampage in northern Nigeria to world attention and began years of worry and heartbreak for the families of the missing schoolgirls.

