Blue Bell Ice Cream walks a new flavor down the aisle today

We now pronounce you in love with a new flavor!

Get ready to walk down the aisle of your favorite grocery store to check out the latest concoction from the Texas-based Blue Bell Ice Cream company.

Just in time for the bridal season, Bride's Cake Ice Cream features almond ice cream and amaretto cream cheese icing swirl and pieces of wedding cake.

The company is also bringing back Groom's Cake Ice Cream, which has chocolate ice cream and chocolate cake pieces, chocolate-coated strawberry hearts, swirls of strawberry sauce and chocolate icing.

Both flavors will only be around for a limited time.

Copyright 2017 KAUZ All Rights Reserved