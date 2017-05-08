Blue Bell Ice Cream walks a new flavor down the aisle today

The family of a black 15-year-old teenager is suing the white police officer who shot and killed him, as well as the officer's suburban Dallas police department.
The family of a black 15-year-old teenager is suing the white police officer who shot and killed him, as well as the officer's suburban Dallas police department.
Obama made no direct reference to Thursday's House vote to dismantle much of his health care law but declared that while it did not take courage to help the rich and powerful, it does require courage to help the sick and vulnerable.
Obama made no direct reference to Thursday's House vote to dismantle much of his health care law but declared that while it did not take courage to help the rich and powerful, it does require courage to help the sick and vulnerable.
We now pronounce you in love with a new flavor!
We now pronounce you in love with a new flavor!
Wichita County will be getting a brand new $70 million jail as soon as 2020.
Wichita County will be getting a brand new $70 million jail as soon as 2020.