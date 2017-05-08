Wichita Falls Police need your help finding this week's Manhunt Monday suspect.

This person is a wanted fugitive that WFPD said should be considered dangerous and possibly armed.

Monica Renee Bazile, 25, is wanted for Fraud.

Bazile stands five feet nine inches tall and weighs around 225 pounds.

If you know where she is you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888.

You never have to give your name and if your tip helps lead to her arrest it could earn you a cash reward.

