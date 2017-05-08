Houston-area teen gets elected to his own school board

A Houston-area high school student won a seat on his school district's board.

Michael Floyd, 18, is now one of the youngest elected officials in the U.S.

Floyd beat the incumbent by nearly 500 votes for the seat on the Pearland I.S.D. Board.

According to the Houston Chronicle, less than one-percent of school board members nationwide are under the age of 30.

