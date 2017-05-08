High Heels for Hot Meals this Thursday

The Kitchen is hosting an exciting event this week to raise money for Meals on Wheels.

Pam Hughes spoke to Ava Van Valen on Monday about what you can expect at High Heels for Hot Meals.

It takes place on Thursday night at 6:00 p.m. at the Forum.

Tickets are $75. Each ticket sold will provide 150 meals to people in need in our community.

