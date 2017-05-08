Mayor of Bowie has resigned

The Mayor of Bowie has called it quits. According to The Bowie News, Larry Slack resigned his position as of May 8th.

Slack did not provide a letter of resignation to City staff but did leave a brief note stating his intentions.

Slack's term would be on the November ballot. If the City Council decides to fill the open position it would only be until November elections.

This will be discussed at the next City Council Meeting on Tuesday, May 16th.

The Bowie City Secretary, Sandy Page, said the city is exploring all options before moving forward.

