Mid Weed Storm System - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Mid Weed Storm System

By Ken Johnson, Chief Broadcast Meteorologist
Connect
Source KAUZ Source KAUZ

A slow moving storm system will begin effecting the area late Tuesday into Wednesday with some rain and thunderstorm chances. Some severe weather will be possible Wednesday if everything comes together. The system will be east of us by Thursday, leading to more nice May weather for the upcoming weekend. We may see some rain/storm chances at some point next week. We need some rain. We are behind on rainfall for the spring storm season.

Ken Johnson, First Alert Chief Meteorologist

Powered by Frankly