Rain Chances Gradually getting Better

There is a potent disturbance over the southwest United States. The closer it gets to us over the next 24 hours, the better our rain chances will get. We could even see some strong thunderstorms tonight and Wednesday. Today will be a cloudier day than Monday, but winds will be fairly light and temperatures will be comfortable. Thunderstorms will develop over west Texas this afternoon and move toward Texoma tonight, perhaps affecting our western counties. Storms will be hit and miss Wednesday but some will produce hail. Rain chances fade from the forecast Thursday. It will be a windy finish to the work week, but the weekend weather is looking pretty nice.

John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist