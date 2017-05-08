Former Subway employee arrested for theft

An arrest has been made in connection with a theft investigation that began just after Christmas.

On December 26th a Subway representative called the Wichita Falls Police Department to report a theft at a store on the 2700 block of Central Freeway.

The rep said Rodrick Davis, 25, a former Subway employee, was stealing from the business by voiding transactions after customers would pay for their food and pocket the cash.

The incidents are alleged to have taken place between November 3, 2016, to December 21, 2016.

Detectives were shown video surveillance of the alleged incidents and given additional documentation to support the theft claims.

The rep said the business was at a loss of revenue and product due to Davis' actions.

According to the arrest warrant, attempts to contact Davis were unsuccessful until his arrest on Saturday, May 6th.

Davis has been charged with for Theft Over $2,500 Under $30,000.

