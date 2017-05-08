Wichita Co. Commissioners honor Administrative Assistant on 35 years

Wichita County is honoring one of its own for 35 years of service.

On Monday, County Commissioners honored their Administrative Assistant, Willie Wall, for his work for the community.

It was an emotional day for Wall, not because he has worked for the county that long, but because of the family he has gained while working there.

He said he has been through many ups and down's during that time, including being assaulted close to a month ago at his home in Wichita Falls.

However, that was not his toughest challenge.

Wall said his wife's death last year after a battle with Parkinson's was.

"It is something you never want to go through, but the support I've received has been a blessing," Wall said. "It is really a family that comes together when one of us needs help. So it has been a blessing for me."

Wall said it has been an honor to serve with Judge Woody Gossom, the former judges, and the citizens.

He added that his teachers believed in him when he did not, and for that, he will be forever grateful.

Judge Gossom said that Wall has a tremendous institutional knowledge and gives them guidance and they appreciate that.

Judge Gossom, said that he is an excellent researcher and presenter of ideas.

Wall said he has loved seeing the county grow and survive, even through the tough times, and looks forward to seeing what the future has in store.

