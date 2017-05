HS diamond playoff pairings: week 3

HS Softball Playoffs

Reg. I-4A Quarterfinal

Graham vs Godley

Game 1: 7 p.m. Thursday in Mineral Wells

Game 2: 1 p.m. Saturday in Mineral Wells

Game 3: 30 min. after Game 2 (if necessary)

Vernon vs Brownwood

Game 1: 6 p.m. Thursday in Graford

Game 2: 6 p.m. Friday in Graford

Game 3: 12 p.m. Saturday in Graford (if necessary)

Reg. I-2A Quarterfinal

#5 Petrolia vs Haskell

Game 1: 6 p.m. Thursday in Graham

Game 2: 4 p.m. Friday in Graham

Game 3: 30 min. after Game 2 (if necessary)

Windthorst vs Archer City

Game 1: 6 p.m. Thursday at MSU

Game 2: 7 p.m. Saturday at MSU

Game 3: 30 min. after Game 2 (if necessary)

HS Baseball Playoffs

Reg. I-5A Area Round

#6 Rider vs #9 Colleyville Heritage

Game 1: 7 p.m. Thursday at Hoskins Field

Game 2: 7 p.m. Friday at Heritage HS

Game 3: 2 p.m. Saturday at Hoskins (if necessary)

Reg. I-4A Area Round

Iowa Park vs Alvarado

Game 1: 7 p.m. Friday in Graford

Game 2: 1 p.m. Saturday in Graford

Game 3: 30 min. after Game 2 (if necessary)

Graham vs #8 Godley

Game 1: 7 p.m. Friday in Mineral Wells

Game 2: 1 p.m. Saturday in Brock

Game 3: 30 min. after Game 2 (if necessary)

Reg. I-3A Area Round

Holliday vs #2 Clyde

Game 1: 6 p.m. Thursday in Mineral Wells

Game 2: 6 p.m. Saturday in Mineral Wells

Game 3: 30 min. after Game 2 (if necessary)

Reg. II-2A Area Round

#8 Windthorst vs Blue Ridge

Game 1: 6:30 p.m. Thursday in Ponder

Game 2: 5 p.m. Friday in Ponder

Game 3: 30 min. after Game 2 (if necessary)

Reg. II-1A Area Round

Northside vs Savoy

1 Game: 7:30 p.m. Friday in Lindsay

TAPPS Div. V Area Round

Notre Dame vs Ovilla Christian

1 Game: 7 p.m. Tuesday, Waxahachie Faith Family

