Tobacco Prevention & Control Coalition talks smoking and mental illness

The Tobacco Prevention and Control Coalition is wanting to warn cigarette users of links between smoking and mental health issues.

May is Mental Health Awareness month and the TPCC through the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District wants to remind people that millions of Americans suffer from mental illnesses every day.

In a release, the TPCC cited the National Alliance on Mental Illness which states 44.3-percent of all cigarettes are consumed by people who live with mental illness and/or substance abuse disorders in America.

Cigarette smoking contributes to more than 480,000 deaths every year in the U.S. and 200,00 of those deaths are from people who suffer from mental illness.

The TPCC said it is not nicotine replacement therapy that is taking people's lives with mental illnesses, but the commercial tobacco and all of the harmful effects that come with smoking.

The Wichita County TPCC advocates for nicotine replacement therapy to help users quit. The TPCC said any reduction of tobacco use can benefit people that use it regularly or excessively.

For more information on free nicotine replacement therapy resources and tobacco quit classes, you can contact the Wichita County TPCC at 940-761-6834.

