Campbell leads MSU women Monday in Super Regional

Sierra Campbell got off on the right foot then battled her way to remain in the Top 10 Monday afternoon in the opening round of the NCAA Division II Super Region Four Championships at the Wichita Falls Country Club.
Her efforts led the Mustangs to an eighth-place standing through 18 holes in a tightly packed field as each of the 12 teams rank in the first 34 of the GolfStat national rankings.
MSU fired a 28-over team total and is seven strokes behind fourth-place California Baptist (309/+21) and two strokes ahead of a trio of California State-Monterey Bay, Simon Fraser (B.C.) and Chico State (Calif.) who are tied for 10th with a 30-over 318.
West Texas A&M delivered an excellent showing in the first round throwing out the 78 of its No. 1 bag to finish with a 9-over 297. The Lady Buffs were the lone team to notch a sub-300 score in the opening round.
St. Edward's (Texas) and Dallas Baptist are tied for second four strokes off of WT's pace with matching 13-over totals of 301.
The top three teams and the top three individuals not on advancing teams earn a berth in the NCAA Division II Championships set for May 22-26 at the Findlay (Ohio) Country Club.
Campbell is among the seven golfers outside of the top three teams on the current leaderboard within the top 14. Tarleton State's Casey Wild tops the group with a 74 while the remaining six are tied with a 3-over 75.
Campbell recorded a birdie on the par-5, 481-yard 10th hole to open play then fought for pars 13 of the remaining 17 holes.
Fellow senior Hayley Dambold marked 12 pars and limited the damage to six bogeys to record MSU's second team countable score with a 6-over 78 to tie for 24th, while junior Sarah Moore tied for 51st with a 9-over 81.
Freshman Lexi Read fired a 10-over 82 for the Mustangs' final team countable round, while sophomore May Chimsuti stands 65th carding a 15-over 87.
St. Edward's Ana Sofia Benavides, West Texas A&M's Mattye Mason and Dallas Baptist's Hanna Harrison stand atop the individual leaderboard with a 1-over 73s in the first round.
Midwestern State starts the second round off of the 10th tee Tuesday morning beginning at 9:20.
