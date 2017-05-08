Adoption bill would allow agencies to deny single parents, differing religions, LGBT

Lawmakers are expected to vote on a bill this week to allow adoption agencies to reject potential parents on religious grounds.

The "Freedom to Serve Children Act" allows providers within the state's Child Welfare System to deny adoptions to single parents, Jews, Muslims, gays and interfaith couples.

One of the bill's authors is State Representative James Frank.

It would extend religious liberty protections to providers including state-funded agencies.

The measure would also let child welfare organizations send LGBT children to "conversion therapy" and deny them contraceptives and abortions.

Stay with Newschannel 6 as we continue to follow this bill.

Copyright 2017 KAUZ All Rights Reserved

