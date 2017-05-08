Adoption bill would allow agencies to deny single parents, differing religions, LGBT

Josh Sosolik will serve as the next Mayor of Seymour. Sosolik defeated former Incumbent Mayor Nan Gilbert-Mathis on Saturday, by a vote of 78-50. Sosolik, 27-years-old, was born and raised in Seymour and now hopes to lead his hometown into a positive direction of growth.
An Obama administration official who warned the Trump White House about contacts between a key adviser and Russia is set to speak publicly for the first time about concerns she raised.
Dozens of officers stood by the side of a teen whose father died saving others.
The former New Mexico congresswoman President Donald Trump nominated for Air Force secretary is set for a vote in the Republican-led Senate.
Lawmakers are expected to vote on a bill this week to allow adoption agencies to reject potential parents on religious grounds.
