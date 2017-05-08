Mustang men blister Regional course, 3rd after Day 1

Source: MSU Athletic Communications

Each of Midwestern State four countable scores were in the red in Monday's opening round of the NCAA Division II Super Region Four Championships at the par-72, 6,777-yard Brookside Country Club. None of the tallies landed in the Top 10 as 53 golfers carded under-par scores on a board bled in red. Still, the consistency netted the Mustangs a third-place spot after the first 18 holes just three strokes off the pace of leading Sonoma State (Calif.) and California Bapti...