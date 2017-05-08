Mustang men blister Regional course, 3rd after Day 1

Each of Midwestern State four countable scores were in the red in Monday's opening round of the NCAA Division II Super Region Four Championships at the par-72, 6,777-yard Brookside Country Club.
None of the tallies landed in the Top 10 as 53 golfers carded under-par scores on a board bled in red.
Still, the consistency netted the Mustangs a third-place spot after the first 18 holes just three strokes off the pace of leading Sonoma State (Calif.) and California Baptist which both notched 14-under team totals of 274.
Seniors Thomas Smith and Jared Baker were joined by junior Trip Hobson in a tie for 15th -- all with 3-under 69s, while sophomore Clayton Meyers continued his late season surge with a 2-under 70.
Altogether, the quartet landed an 11-under 277 which represents the fourth-lowest round in program history and the lowest on a par-72 course since the Mustangs scored a 12-under 276 at the 2013 Dallas Baptist Classic.
MSU is looking to land its first national team appearance and will have to finish in the top five to move on to the NCAA Division II Championships slated for May 22-26 at the Reunion Resort in Kissimmee, Fla.
The Mustangs possess a five-stroke over a trio of teams including Dixie State (Utah), California State-Monterey Bay and Western Washington tie for 5th with at 6-under 282.
California Baptist's Trevor Lampson fell one stroke shy of the Brookside Country Club course record using eight birdies and an eagle to card a 10-under 62. He carries a four-stroke lead over California State-East Bay's Joel Keylor, Sonoma State's Devin Gregg and Colorado Mesa's Trevor McKune into the second round.
The 54-hole tournament continues Tuesday morning with Midwestern State drawing a 9:30 a.m. (Central) tee time off of Hole No. 1.
Copyright 2017 KAUZ Sports/MSU Athletic Communications All Rights Reserved
Monday, May 8 2017 10:29 PM EDT2017-05-09 02:29:32 GMT
Source: MSU Athletic Communications
Each of Midwestern State four countable scores were in the red in Monday's opening round of the NCAA Division II Super Region Four Championships at the par-72, 6,777-yard Brookside Country Club. None of the tallies landed in the Top 10 as 53 golfers carded under-par scores on a board bled in red. Still, the consistency netted the Mustangs a third-place spot after the first 18 holes just three strokes off the pace of leading Sonoma State (Calif.) and California Bapti...
Each of Midwestern State four countable scores were in the red in Monday's opening round of the NCAA Division II Super Region Four Championships at the par-72, 6,777-yard Brookside Country Club. None of the tallies landed in the Top 10 as 53 golfers carded under-par scores on a board bled in red. Still, the consistency netted the Mustangs a third-place spot after the first 18 holes just three strokes off the pace of leading Sonoma State (Calif.) and California Bapti...