Seymour elects new mayor

Josh Sosolik will serve as the next Mayor of Seymour.

Sosolik defeated former Incumbent Mayor Nan Gilbert-Mathis on Saturday, by a vote of 78-50.

Sosolik, 27-years-old, was born and raised in Seymour and now hopes to lead his hometown into a positive direction of growth.

“I take pride in my home and that's what I want to instill in this town,” said Sosolik.

He focused his campaign around building a cleaner, safer and prouder place to call home.

It has been over two years since former Seymour Mayor Nan Gilbert-Mathis took office after, this followed previous Mayor Toby Hines resignation in September of 2014.

Sosolik will be sworn into office later this week at the next city council meeting.

