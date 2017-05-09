Summer Concert Series kicks off tonight in Wichita Falls

The 2017 Parks and Recreation Summer Concert Series begins tonight.

The free music series will begin at 7:00 p.m. and last until 8:30 p.m. at the Wichita Falls Sports Complex on Sheppard Access Road.

The featured act will be The Downtown Royalty Band.

This series features musicians representing a variety of music genres.

Concert-goers are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets to enjoy the evening of free entertainment.

Concessions will be available for the event.

For more information, you can contact the Recreation Division at 940-761-7490.

