After School Fishing begins this afternoon at South Weeks Pond

If your children enjoy fishing the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department is hosting After School Fishing today.

The cost is only $3.00 for the first child and $2.00 for each additional child in the same household.

Fishing equipment, bait, and supervision will be provided.

It is taking place from 4:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. for kids 5 to 16 years old. Children 11 and under must be accompanied by an adult.

The fishing fun will be held at the South Weeks Pond.

Families should bring a bucket for a "take home" fish, a drink, a hat, and sunscreen.

For more information, you can call the Wichita Falls Recreation Office at 940-761-7490.

