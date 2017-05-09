Man arrested for multiple charges following alleged attack

A Wichita Falls man is behind bars with a lengthy list of charges following a call to police on Monday night.

Around 8:00 p.m. officers were called out to the Fas-Pac in the 1200 block of Central Freeway in reference to a possible disturbance.

When police arrived on the scene they were told Reginald Pope, 44, had been involved in an altercation with his ex-girlfriend at that location.

Officers headed to the woman's residence, in the 1300 block of Central Freeway, to check on her welfare.

When police arrived at her residence they saw Pope inside and said the woman had visible marks on her neck and a cut on her right hand.

The victim stated she was in the bathroom putting on make-up when she heard the front door open and assumed it was her boyfriend returning from the store.

She said Pope entered the bathroom behind her and started arguing with her about her new boyfriend. The victim then told police that Pope wrapped his arm around her neck and started choking her while he dragged her out of the bathroom and into the living room.

She said Pope threw her down on the couch and jumped on top of her while punching her in the face and head.

The victim said she tried to reach her phone to call 911 but Pope took her phone and put it in his pocket.

She said when she tried to get up Pope started kicking her in the torso. When she heard officers coming up the stairs to her door she said Pope stopped the assault and sat in a chair telling her to be quiet.

Pope was arrested on multiple charges including Burglary of a Habitation, Interference with an Emergency Telephone Call, and Assault Family Violence with Previous Conviction.

Pope is behind bars in the Wichita County Jail. As of early afternoon on Tuesday no bond had been set.

