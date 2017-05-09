Big Brothers Big Sisters in need of more brother mentors

Chris Koetter and Vicki McCann of Big Brothers Big Sisters came by on Tuesday to talk about the "Man Up and Mentor" campaign.

This aimed at getting men involved in mentoring in the program, it just takes 4 hours a month with a child to make a difference in their life.

The campaign runs from now until June 15th.

For more information on Big Brothers Big Sisters North Texas click here.

