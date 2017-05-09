Camp Fire Summer Camps kick off the first week of June

Summer is just around the corner and that means fun day camps.

Bettye Ricks from Camp Fire North Texas spoke to Ava Van Valen on Tuesday about the 3 sessions that are available. June 5th through 9th, June 12th through 16th, and June 19th through 23rd.

All the camps are Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and they cost $75 per session.

