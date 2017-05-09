WFISD to host PSAT/SAT summer camp

If your student is interested in practicing for the PSAT or SAT the Wichita Falls I.S.D. is holding a summer camp to do so.

Students entering grades 8 through 12 came come and improve scores on these important college entrance exams.

The camp will run from Monday, May 29th to Friday, June 2nd, at the Carrigan Career Center at 1609 Blonde Street.

The cost for WFISD students is $50. For more information, you can click here.

