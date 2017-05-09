Texas Pit Crew is looking for a forever home for Spirit - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Texas Pit Crew is looking for a forever home for Spirit

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

Kelly Bryan of Texas Pit Crew brought a very special guest to our Newschannel 6 studio.

Spirit is 5 months old and is looking for a good home, he loves to play and is very friendly.

Texas Pit Crew will also be at Petco this weekend to help families add a new friend to the home.

For more information on Spirit or Texas Pit Crew click here.

