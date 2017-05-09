First Alert Weather Day Update

Thunderstorms will develop to our west this evening and tonight ahead of a slow moving spring storm system. These storms will head our way and could affect parts of the area Wednesday morning into the early afternoon. A second area of isolated severe thunderstorms could develop along and dry line Wednesday afternoon after 3PM. These storms could produce very large hail, strong winds, and perhaps a brief tornado or two. Storm chances will linger into Wednesday evening.

Ken Johnson, First Alert Chief Meteorologist