First phase of Nocona Playground Project begins

Phase one of a community-led project to build a playground in Nocona began this week.

The Nocona Play Ground Project committee made up of local volunteers who want to create something great for the city of Nocona.

The committee is working with the Tales N Trails Museum to build a beautiful, safe, accessible and fun space.

The new playground will reflect the history, culture, and pride of the Nocona community.

Committee officials said in a press release that the Enid Justin Park and community space is loved by the community but the equipment is starting to show its age and most of it does not meet modern safety standards.

The park is also not accessible to children with special needs which is something this new park will offer.

The Nocona Playground Project committee raised more than $80,000 over the last year for this project and are ready to put that money to good use.

All hands on deck are being asked for this week as Phase One of the project begins. Meals and childcare will be provided for those who come to lend a helping hand.

For more information, you can give Sarah Renfro a call at 940-531-8821.

Copyright 2017 KAUZ All Rights Reserved

