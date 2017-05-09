First phase of Nocona Playground Project begins

A new track at Barwise Middle School is in the works and could be completed by the next school year.
The Texas Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association and local authorities are looking for information regarding several thefts in the Haskell, King, Knox, and Baylor County areas.
Phase one of a community-led project to build a playground in Nocona began this week.
Kelly Bryan of Texas Pit Crew brought a very special guest to our Newschannel 6 studio.
Chris Koetter and Vicki McCann of Big Brothers Big Sisters came by on Tuesday to talk about the "Man Up and Mentor" campaign.
