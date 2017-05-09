Barwise Middle School could be getting a new track

A new track at Barwise Middle School is in the works and could be completed by the next school year.

On Tuesday, Wichita Falls I.S.D. board members voted to move the renovation recommendation to Monday night's consent agenda.

It would cost just under $630,000 and be a six-lane track.

Three W.F.I.S.D. tracks have been renovated in the last two years at Hirschi High School, Rider High School, and Wichita Falls High School.

