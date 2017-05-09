100 plus cows missing from Texoma ranches, investigation underway

The Texas Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association and local authorities are looking for information regarding several thefts in the Haskell, King, Knox, and Baylor County areas.

Operation Cow Thief, an anti-theft initiative, led by TSCRA, is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person or person responsible for the following crimes.

Authorities said an unidentified suspect, or suspects, have committed multiple property crimes primarily between Benjamin and Guthrie, Texas.

One ranch in the area is missing 100 head of cows and calves. A neighboring ranch is missing 40. Other area thefts include an ATV, welder, and pickup trucks.

The case is being handled and investigated by TSCRA's Special Rangers and local law enforcement.

If you have any information about the suspects or stolen items call (888) 830-2333.

All information is kept confidential and tips may be provided anonymously.

