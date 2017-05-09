Congressman Thornberry discusses AHCA

U.S. Congressman Mac Thornberry visited the Newschannel 6 studios on Tuesday.

We asked him about the new American Health Care Act.

Rep. Thornberry said the new bill is not perfect, however, it is still better than the Affordable Care Act.

The congressman said unlike some of his fellow republican colleagues he did, in fact, read all 200 pages of the new health care bill.

Rep. Thornberry said the Affordable Care Act is falling apart and is no longer affordable with insurers leaving states while premiums go up.

"The law is very clear. It says that if you have coverage and you stay covered nobody can take the coverage away from you and they can not charge you more if you stay covered," Rep. Thornberry said.

The congressman said just like he read the 2,000 plus pages of the Affordable Care Act he also made time to read through all of the American Health Care Act.

However, he did say that reading the bill does not always tell lawmakers what they need to know.

Copyright 2017 KAUZ All Rights Reserved

