Downtown Medical Clinic is moving, not closing officials said

Officials with the Downtown Medical Clinic on Indiana Street in Wichita Falls said they are not closing despite a sign stating that locks on the doors there have been changed.

The clinic will be moved to a new location at 1110 Scott Street.

Newschannel 6 is working to learn when the move is set to take place, or if it already has.

Signs posted on the door of the Indiana Avenue location states that locks were changed for nonpayment of rent.

