Trump fires FBI Director Comey

(RNN) – President Donald Trump has fired FBI Director James Comey, the White House has announced.

"The president has accepted the recommendation of the Attorney General and the deputy Attorney General regarding the dismissal of the director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation," Sean Spicer told reporters in the briefing room on Wednesday.

According to the Associated Press, Comey sent a letter to Congress on Tuesday correcting his testimony on Huma Abedin’s emails. Abedin was a top aide to Hillary Clinton.

The letter said Comey testified that Abedin had forwarded “hundreds and thousands” of emails to the laptop of her then-husband former Rep. Anthony Weiner.

The corrected testimony said that only a small number of emails on the laptop were a result of forwarding. The rest occurred as backup from other devices, the AP reports.

