Dambold's 74 highlight of rough 2nd round for Mustangs

Midwestern State senior Hayley Dambold went 3-under over her last 10 holes of golf to shoot a team-best 74 in the second round of the NCAA Division II Super Region Four Championships Tuesday at the Wichita Falls Country Club.



The Lewisville Marcus High product kick-started her day with a birdie on the 18th hole, then followed with back-to-back birdies on Holes 2 and 3 to overcome a sluggish start as she went 5-over on her first seven holes.



Dambold worked her way into contention for an individual berth at nationals as the top three teams and first three golfers not on advancing teams move on to the NCAA Division II Championships set for May 22-26 at the Findlay (Ohio) Country Club.



Through 36 holes, Tarleton State's Casey Wild tops the leaderboard with a 1-over total of 145 notching scores of 74 and 71. Wild posted one of four under-par tallies in the second round. She holds the edge for an individual advancement ahead of St. Mary's Regina Gonzalez (76-72 148/+4) and Regis' Mary Weinstein (75-75 150/+6).



For a second straight day, West Texas A&M posted the top score of the day as the Lady Buffs marked a tournament-low 294 to follow a 297. The Lady Buffs lead the tournament by 10 strokes with a 36-hole team total of 591 (+15).



WT is trailed by St. Edward's (601/+25) and Dallas Baptist (602/+26) for the important second and third positions, while California Baptist and Tarleton State are tied for with 32-over totals of 608.



Midwestern State improved by six strokes by turning in a 22-over 310 in the second round of play, but fell one spot to ninth.



Junior Sarah Moore recovered from a string of six consecutive bogies on the back nine go even on the front side for a 6-over 78. She is tied for 43rd with a two-round total of 159 (+15).



Freshman Lexi Read and sophomore May Chimsuti notched MSU's other two team countable scores in the second round with matching 7-over 79s. Read is tied for 52nd with a two-round total of 161 (+17) and Chimsuti is 62nd with a 22-over 166.



Senior Sierra Campbell struggled to an 11-over 83 to fall out of tie for 8th place after carding an opening round 75. She heads into the final round tied for 39th with a 14-over 158.



Midwestern State draws a 9:30 a.m. start time off of the 10th tee for Wednesday's third and final round.

