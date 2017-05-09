MSU men in contention after 2nd round at Super Regionals

Sophomore Clayton Meyers logged five birdies over his final nine holes Tuesday afternoon to lead Midwestern State to another low round as the team moved up a spot to second at the NCAA Division II Super Region Four Championship at Brookside Country Club.



Meyers finished with a team leading, 3-under 69 to pace the Mustangs to their second straight par-or-better round with a 5-under team total of 283.



MSU matched its best 36-hole stretch in program history against par with a 16-under 560. The Mustangs combined for the same score in the 2009 Lone Star Conference Championship.



The Mustangs hope to ride the momentum to their first NCAA Division II Championship appearance, but must finish amongst the first five to move on to play at the Reunion Resort from May 22-26 in Kissimmee, Fla.



The packed leader board features numerous low scores led by California Baptist which holds a 13-stroke lead after recording tallies of 274 and 273 for a 29-under total of 547.



Tied for second place with the Mustangs is Western Washington while California State-East Bay (561/-15), Stanislaus State (Calif.) (562/-14), Sonoma State (Calif.) (563/-13) and Dixie State (Utah) (563/-13) are all within three strokes.



Meyers was 2-over at the turn, but birdied all three Par-5s on the backside to go with consecutive birdies on the Par-4, 387-yard Hole No. 13 and the Par-3, 152-yard Hole No. 14. He is tied for 13th individually with a two-round total of 139 (-5) eight strokes off of the pace of leader Trevor Lampson of California Baptist (131/-13).



Senior Thomas Smith touched off the back nine with an eagle on the par-5 10th hole and carded two more birdies on the 12th and 16th holes to go to 3-under before settling with a 70. The Stoke-on-Trent, England native is tied with Meyers in 13th place after posting a 3-under 69 in Monday's opening round.



Senior Jared Baker and junior Trip Hobson contributed the final two team countable rounds marking duplicate rounds of 69 and 72 to tie for 30th with 3-under totals of 141.



Senior Colton Dorion recorded rounds of 79 and 81 from MSU's No. 5 position.



The top two players not on an advancing team also earn nationals berths.



The Mustangs go off with the final group at 2:50 p.m. (Central) for Wednesday's ultimate round off of the first tee.

