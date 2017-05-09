Community comes together for Nocona Playground Project - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Community comes together for Nocona Playground Project

By Ian Klein, Reporter
NOCONA, TX (KAUZ) -

The city of Nocona is coming together to help build a new playground for children at Enid Justin City Park.

The Nocona Playground Project is a volunteer committee, working in partnership with the Tales N Trails Museum to create a beautiful, safe, accessible and fun space for kids to enjoy.

The new playground will reflect the history, culture and pride of our Nocona.

The current playground has been around for nearly 60 years and is a great source of pride for the city.

Unfortunately, the equipment is starting to show its age and does not meet modern safety standards for public playgrounds.

It is also not accessible to children with special needs, but the new playground set to open on Saturday will be.

Sarah Renfro, project coordinator, is a mother of two and has lived in Nocona for three years.

In just one year the community was able to raise $130,000 through fundraising and donations for the $200,000 project.

“It's been overwhelming and I feel like the luckiest person in the world to find this community,” said Renfro.

Construction Manager Bill Hugill, has worked on community projects like this before and loves watching communities come together.

He said, “It's unbeatable, everyone's in it for the same reason and that’s the betterment of the community and for the kids.”

The park has been in Nocona for over 60 years and is actually a place where many of these volunteers spent their summers when they were kids.

They now look to build a playground for their children and even grandchildren, hoping it will be something the next generation will enjoy for the next 60 years.

“It means a lot to the community to be able to keep this park going,” said Bob Ferguson.

Ferguson use to play at the park when he was a child and now comes to the park with his grandchildren.

The new portion of the park will be called, Chief Peta's Playground, after Peta Nocona the Comanche Chief for whom the town was named after.

From May 9th - May 13th the community will start constructing the new playground.

Anyone interested in volunteering is welcome to join.

Contact Info

Sarah Renfro

Nocona Playground Project

noconaplayground@gmail.com

Nocona Community-Build Playground Dates

Wednesday, May 10, 2017 8:00 am - 8:00 pm

Thursday, May 11, 2017 8:00 am - 8:00 pm

Friday, May 12, 2017 8:00 am - 8:00 pm

Saturday, May 13, 2017 8:00 am - 8:00 pm

Location: Enid Justin City Park, 701 W Mesquite St. Nocona, TX.

