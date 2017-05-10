Dallas Zoo coming to River Bend Nature Center

The Dallas Zoo is making its way to Wichita Falls to the River Bend Nature Center for some fun and educational events.

Jennica Lambert spoke to Ava Van Valen on Wednesday about what you can expect and the animals that you will see.

The event is next Tuesday through Thursday, there will be two animal shows per day at 10:00 a.m. and 11:15 a.m.

Admission is $5 per person and children 1 and under are free.

So come on out and see different animals from all parts of the world.

