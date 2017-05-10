TX Workforce Solutions to host job fair tomorrow at Sikes Senter Mall

A new Rapid Response Brush Truck has been completed by and for the Lakeside City Volunteer Fire Department.
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is mulling over a run for president one day.
If you are looking for a job, then this event is for you. Mona Statser of Texas Workforce Solutions spoke to Ava Van Valen on Wednesday about a job fair at Sikes Senter Mall.
The Dallas Zoo is making its way to Wichita Falls to the River Bend Nature Center for some fun and educational events.
A mom who put her kids in kennel-like cages is under arrest.
