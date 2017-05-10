TX Workforce Solutions to host job fair tomorrow at Sikes Senter Mall

If you are looking for a job, then this event is for you.

Judy Morgan of Texas Workforce Solutions and Danette Craig with Texas Veterans Commission spoke to Ava Van Valen on Wednesday about a job fair at Sikes Senter Mall.

It will be on Thursday from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the JC Penny pavilion.

There will be more than 50 employers including Newschannel 6 and our sister station KSWO.

You are asked to dress appropriately and bring resumes if you have them.

Below is a list of employers who will be on site:

Advanced Rehab & Healthcare

American Fuel Cell & Coated Fabrics Co. (AMFUEL)

Army Air Force Exchange Service

Boys & Girls Club of Wichita Falls

Braum's Ice Cream

Buffalo Wild Wings

Candlewood Suites Hotel

Chick-fil-A

City of Wichita Falls

D&S Community Services

Dairy Queen

Durham School Services

Falls Media - Bob FM / La Ley

First Baptist Church Wichita Falls

Fort Sill National Bank

GCA Services Group/Vitro

Georgia Pacific

Goodwill Industries Southwest Oklahoma & North Texas, Inc.

Hospice of WF

KAUZ - Newschannel 6

KSWO Television Company

Lone Star Milk Transport

Midwestern State University

MyStaf

North Central Texas College - Career Services Center

North Texas State Hospital

Old Navy

PAE

PeopleReady

Popeye's Chicken

Presbyterian Manor

Reliable Life Insurance co.

Rolling Plains Management / SHARP Lines Transportation

