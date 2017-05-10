Lakeside City VFD builds new Rapid Response Brush Truck

A new Rapid Response Brush Truck has been completed by and for the Lakeside City Volunteer Fire Department.

The Lakeside City VFD Captain, Eric Stevens, said the truck has state of the art lighting and grass fire fighting equipment.

Stevens said the truck was completely built by the Lakeside City VFD and a majority of the fund used for the vehicle came from the annual Lakeside City Garage Sale.

No grant money or budget money was used for this truck.

The VFD will be at the annual Lakeside City Garage Sale this weekend selling breakfast burritos, hot dogs, brats, and drinks to raise money.

It is taking place on the corner of Royal and Shoreline Drive.

