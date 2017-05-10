WFPD investigating apparent shootout on 22nd Street

An apparent shootout in a neighborhood on Wednesday afternoon has caused Wichita Falls Police to block off the scene.

A little after 2:00 p.m. officers were called out to the 1500 block of 22nd Street in reference to gunshots.

Callers told dispatch that residents were shooting at each other.

When officers arrived on scene residents of a home on that block said they were in a dispute with someone in front of their home before the shots rang out.

According to these residents, the person or persons they were arguing with began to shoot towards them and they returned fire.

Officers said no arrests have been made at this time and no one was hit during the incident.

A tan SUV was hit during the gunfire and its back windshield was broken out.

Some bullets were found lodged in the home. No other damage has been found.

Wichita Falls Police said the 1500 block of 22nd will be blocked off until they complete their investigation.

Officers on the scene said they are possibly looking for a Honda or Impala as the suspect vehicle.

